Falcons' Ito Smith: Needs to battle rookie for work
The Falcons used a fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) on Qadree Ollison to join Smith and Devonta Freeman in the backfield, Will McFadden of the team's official website reports.
There was little question Atlanta would add backfield depth after losing Tevin Coleman to the 49ers in March. There's still a nice opportunity for Smith to earn the No. 2 job in a prolific offense, though he didn't make the best case for himself last season when he averaged 3.5 yards on 90 carries and 5.6 yards on 27 receptions. The Falcons did make aggressive moves to upgrade their mediocre offensive line during the offseason, and Smith should have a large advantage over the 228-pound Ollison when it comes to pass-catching skill. Of course, the Falcons likely will deploy a committee if Freeman struggles with injuries for a third straight year.
