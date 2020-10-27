Smith played three offensive snaps, failing to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 23-22 loss to Detroit.

Smith had two carries in each of his past three appearances entering Week 7, but Brian Hill (two carries) rounded out the RB workload behind Todd Gurley's 23 rush attempts in a loss to the Lions. The third-year back hasn't accumulated more than five offensive touches or 27 scrimmage yards in a game this season, but Atlanta's backfield benefits from a Thursday night matchup against Carolina. So far this season, the Panthers have allowed nine total touchdowns to opposing RBs, which is tied for third most in the NFL.