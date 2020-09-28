Smith did not haul in either of his targets, and he did not garner a single rush attempt during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.

It was a Brian Hill breakout game Week 3, as the former Bengal glided to a 35-yard second-quarter touchdown run on the fourth of his 10 offensive touches. Smith has been slow out of the gates to kick off 2020, with no more than five offensive touches in any of the Falcons' three games to this point, and a season-high of 20 scrimmage yards. The Southern Miss standout provided fantasy utility for stretches of his 2018 rookie season by way of four rushing touchdowns, but he has only found the end zone once in 10 appearances since. During Week 4 he will continue to serve as the Falcons' No. 3 running back, as Atlanta takes on Green Bay's middling rush defense (115 yards allowed per game) on Monday night.