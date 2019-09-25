Play

Smith (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Smith was forced out of Week 3's loss to the Colts due to a concussion. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field. If Smith forced to miss any time, the Falcons will be forced to activate at least one of Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill versus the Titans in Week 4.

