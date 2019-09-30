Falcons' Ito Smith: Notches first score of 2019
Smith accounted for 11 yards and a touchdown on two carries, and caught two of four targets for 20 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.
The Atlanta ground attack has been dormant through the first four weeks of the regular season, with the team accounting for a collective 71.3 rushing yards per game. Smith individually has seen marked improvement to his rushing efficiency in a limited sample size, with his yards-per-carry average improving to 5.7 from the 3.5 mark he established as a rookie. Week 5 is a challenging matchup for Smith and this struggling Falcons' rushing attack, going up against a Texans defense that's allowed just 167 opponent rushing yards on 46 carries over its past two appearances.
