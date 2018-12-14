Falcons' Ito Smith: Now bothered by knee
Smith is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice with a sore knee, but coach Dan Quinn still expects the running back to play in Sunday's game against Arizona, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith was limited at Wednesday's practice with a neck injury before upgrading to full participation Thursday. He apparently hurt his knee somewhere along the way, potentially setting up Brian Hill to serve as the No. 2 running back behind Tevin Coleman in Week 15. Quinn may be optimistic, but Smith's absence Friday suggests he's truly questionable and could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. An absence likely would leave more work for Coleman, given that Smith actually led the Atlanta backfield in touches the past two weeks (8, 14).
More News
