Falcons' Ito Smith: Nursing dinged-up foot

Smith missed training camp Sunday with a foot contusion, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn reported in a post-practice press conference that none of the ailments for Sunday's three inactive players (Ito Smith, Takkarist McKinley, and Ty Sambrailo) were severe injuries. It seems to have been more of a precautionary measure to hold Smith out of practice, with sufficient time to ramp up the rookie's workload prior to the Falcons' preseason opener against the Jets on August 10th.

