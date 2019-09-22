Falcons' Ito Smith: Officially has concussion
Smith has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Smith went down on the Falcons' first possession of the game, leaving the backfield with just two active bodies (Devonta Freeman and Kenjon Barner). If he's unable to get out of the protocol for head injuries in time for a Week 4 matchup with the Titans, Atlanta will be forced to activate rookie Qadree Ollison and/or Brian Hill for the first time this season.
