Smith didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury.

Smith sat out the Falcons' last game Week 8 due to a concussion, but despite getting through the protocol for head injuries with the help of the team's bye week, he's dealing with a neck issue at the moment, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. If he's unable to get healthy for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Brian Hill would be the prime candidate to serve as the change-of-pace option to starting running back Devonta Freeman.

