Smith logged 42 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding a three-yard catch during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.
Smith overcame a neck injury that kept him limited for the first two sessions of the practice week to earn his 11th appearance of 2020. The Southern Mississippi product surpassed Todd Gurley for offensive opportunities as the game wore on, outpacing the three-time Pro Bowler by eight touches over the second half. With Atlanta sitting at 4-9 and Gurley set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Smith sees a higher percentage of work over the final three weeks. The third-year back's 4.3 yards-per-carry average this season compares favorably to Gurley's 3.6 YPC clip.
