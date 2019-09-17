Falcons' Ito Smith: Peels off 28-yard scamper
Smith ran for 32 yards on four carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles.
Outside of a 28-yard rush late in the third quarter, Smith averaged 1.3 yards on his other three carries against an Eagles defense that has stifled opponents to a meager 85 total rushing yards through Week 2. Be that as it may, Smith's efficiency has skyrocketed in the early going of his sophomore campaign, with his per-carry average increasing from 3.5 as a rookie, to 6.3 yards thus far in 2019. Next up for Smith and the Atlanta backfield is a matchup against a Saints defense that has surrendered 295 rushing yards this season.
