Smith (concussion) practiced Friday without a non-contact jersey, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Smith did not practice Wednesday and wore a non-contact jersey Thursday after suffering a concussion last week, but it appears he made even more progress Friday. No announcement has been made yet about Smith clearing the concussion protocol, but he appears to be trending in that direction. Smith returned kicks at Friday's practice, so if he plays Sunday, he could see action in that role if teammate Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee) is unable to go.

