Smith (concussion) wore a black non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

After sitting out Wednesday, Smith is showing signs of progress through the protocol for head injuries. It's unclear exactly where he stands, but his practice reps now will be monitored to see if he has a chance to play Sunday against the Titans.

