Play

Smith (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

According to Jason Butt of The Athletic, Smith was spotted in a black no-contact jersey during the session, but the fact that he put in some on-field work Thursday after being a non-participant in practice a day earlier suggests he's progressing well from the concussion. Regardless of what he's able to do at the Falcons' final practice of the week Friday, Smith will need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Titans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories