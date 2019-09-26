Falcons' Ito Smith: Puts in limited session
Smith (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
According to Jason Butt of The Athletic, Smith was spotted in a black no-contact jersey during the session, but the fact that he put in some on-field work Thursday after being a non-participant in practice a day earlier suggests he's progressing well from the concussion. Regardless of what he's able to do at the Falcons' final practice of the week Friday, Smith will need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...