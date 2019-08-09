Smith collected seven yards and a touchdown on four rush attempts during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.

Thursday night's performance was a protypical outing for Smith, as he proved to be relatively inefficient on a per-carry basis but salvaged a respectable outing by rumbling his way into the end zone on a goal-line rush. Last year he had a touchdown in four games, but averaged 3.9 yards per carry in those contests. Smith, in total, ran for just 3.5 yards per carry as a rookie, and excluding his one-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins, is averaging a hair over 3.0 yards per attempt in the earlygoing of the 2019 preseason. He still seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to serve as the No. 2 option behind Devonta Freeman, but coach Dan Quinn made it clear last Sunday that positioning for the backup running job remains fluid, with Smith, Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill each having a chance to take the reins.