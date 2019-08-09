Falcons' Ito Smith: Reaches end zone in preseason loss
Smith collected seven yards and a touchdown on four rush attempts during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.
Thursday night's performance was a protypical outing for Smith, as he proved to be relatively inefficient on a per-carry basis but salvaged a respectable outing by rumbling his way into the end zone on a goal-line rush. Last year he had a touchdown in four games, but averaged 3.9 yards per carry in those contests. Smith, in total, ran for just 3.5 yards per carry as a rookie, and excluding his one-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins, is averaging a hair over 3.0 yards per attempt in the earlygoing of the 2019 preseason. He still seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to serve as the No. 2 option behind Devonta Freeman, but coach Dan Quinn made it clear last Sunday that positioning for the backup running job remains fluid, with Smith, Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill each having a chance to take the reins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.