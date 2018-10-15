Falcons' Ito Smith: Record setting stretch for Falcons rookie
Smith compiled 22 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run during the Falcons' 34-29 win against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
With yet another score for Smith in Week 6, he became the first rookie in Falcons franchise history with rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games. The 23-year-old tailback has been stifled to a meager 3.2 yards per rush clip this season, but he's tallied three touchdowns on just 21 carries since Week 4. Next comes a Monday Night matchup with the Giants, and a defense that has allowed only one running back to exceed 80 rushing yards in a game thus far this season.
