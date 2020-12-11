Smith (neck) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith is fine to play after a full practice Friday, but he probably won't see many touches now that Todd Gurley's knee is feeling better. Smith took 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown over the past two games, adding five catches for eight yards on seven targets. It's possible he works ahead of Brian Hill off the bench this week.