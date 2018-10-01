Smith rushed for 35 yards on seven carries, and added three receptions for 13 yards in a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

The rookie back more than doubled his previous career-high PPR output, picking up 13.8 points on 10 offensive touches as a complement to Tevin Coleman. Smith will continue to get 5-to-10 looks per game as long as Devonta Freeman (knee) is out of the lineup, though the veteran back appears to be close to returning after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday of last week.