Smith (neck) did not participate in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Smith has cleared the concussion protocol but still needs to recover from a neck injury. An absence for Sunday's game in New Orleans would leave Brian Hill as the likely No. 2 running back behind Devonta Freeman.

