Falcons' Ito Smith: Role to remain consistent
Smith will remain a part of the Falcons backfield mix with Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) landing on injured reserve.
Smith has been given an opportunity to be a regular presence in the Falcons offense as a rookie, primarily due to Freeman being inactive in four of six games this season. With Freeman out for the foreseeable future, Smith will continue to serve behind Tevin Coleman out of the backfield. Over the last five outings, Smith has compiled 168 yards from scrimmage on 42 touches and scored three rushing touchdowns.
