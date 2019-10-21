Falcons' Ito Smith: Ruled out Week 8 with concussion
Coach Dan Quinn said that Smith (head/neck) has entered the NFL's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith was removed from the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Rams with what were termed as head and neck injury, but follow-up tests revealed that the running back had sustained a concussion. The Falcons apparently weren't confident in Smith's ability to pass through the five-step protocol by next weekend, so he'll be sidelined for the first time this season as a result. Smith's absence leaves Kenjon Barner, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison as the remaining depth options behind lead back Devonta Freeman.
More News
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Won't return Sunday•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Getting checked for head injury•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Minimal impact in limited role•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Big-time producer in passing game•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Notches first score of 2019•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Cleared from concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.