Coach Dan Quinn said that Smith (head/neck) has entered the NFL's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith was removed from the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Rams with what were termed as head and neck injury, but follow-up tests revealed that the running back had sustained a concussion. The Falcons apparently weren't confident in Smith's ability to pass through the five-step protocol by next weekend, so he'll be sidelined for the first time this season as a result. Smith's absence leaves Kenjon Barner, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison as the remaining depth options behind lead back Devonta Freeman.