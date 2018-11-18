Smith managed 10 yards on six carries, adding two receptions for 12 yards during a 22-19 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Smith has been notably inefficient as a ball carrier, averaging fewer than 3.4 yards per carry on the season, and only breaking 2.8 yards per attempt three times in 10 outings. The rookie running back's upside comes by way of frequent red-zone usage, as he entered Week 11 fielding 45.5 percent of Atlanta red zone carries (compared to Tevin Coleman's 39.4 percent). Smith has a reasonable shot at falling into the end zone when Atlanta travels to takes on New Orleans Thursday, facing a bottom-five Saints red zone defense (touchdown success rate of 72.4 percent against).