Smith garnered 13 yards and a touchdown on five rushing attempts and caught all three of his targets for 45 yards during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets in Week 2 of preseason.

Smith got into the end zone for the second straight preseason contest, converting from four yards out in the final minute of the first half. The second-year running back out of Southern Miss has established himself as the front runner to back up injury-prone starter Devonta Freeman.