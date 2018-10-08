Smith managed five yards and a rushing touchdown on three carries, adding a five-yard catch during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The rookie running back scored in his second consecutive outing, but he continues to struggle with rushing efficiency in averaging just 2.8 yards per carry over his past three games. Smith seems to be a rhythm player, as he is much more effective when he gets the opportunity to settle into the game. In two contests with at least seven carries, Smith has averaged 5.1 yards per carry, compared to a -0.2 yards per attempt in three games with fewer than seven attempts. So long as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are in the lineup for Atlanta, Smith is extremely unlikely to exceed 5-to-10 offensive touches on any given Sunday.