Falcons' Ito Smith: Scores in third straight game
Smith accounted for 23 yards and a touchdown on five carries, adding one catch for nine yards during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.
The second-year back has now hit pay dirt in three of four exhibition outings, after enduring a six-game touchdown slump to round out 2018. Concern is centered around his fantasy value being dependent on him getting into the end zone, as he's not an elite option out of the backfield in the passing game, and ranks well behind second-string competitors Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill with 2.88 yards per carry this preseason.
