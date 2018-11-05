Falcons' Ito Smith: Scores in win
Smith ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and added a six-yard catch during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.
Smith added to Atlanta's lead midway through the second quarter, taking a draw and hurdling a defender for a 12-yard touchdown. The rookie came into Sunday averaging just three yards per carry, but set career highs in yardage on Sunday and scored for the fourth time in the last five games. He'll be relied on next Sunday against a Cleveland defense that has harassed opposing passers, but is giving up 4.6 yards per rush.
More News
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Another inefficient outing on ground•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Role to remain consistent•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Tallies another touchdown•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Set for backup job again•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Scores in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Ito Smith: Registers first career touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...