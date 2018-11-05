Smith ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and added a six-yard catch during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

Smith added to Atlanta's lead midway through the second quarter, taking a draw and hurdling a defender for a 12-yard touchdown. The rookie came into Sunday averaging just three yards per carry, but set career highs in yardage on Sunday and scored for the fourth time in the last five games. He'll be relied on next Sunday against a Cleveland defense that has harassed opposing passers, but is giving up 4.6 yards per rush.