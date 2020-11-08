Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Smith will serve as a healthy scratch for a second straight week, as Qadree Ollison appears to have surpassed him on the depth chart, lining up as the No. 3 running back behind Todd Gurley and Brian Hill.
