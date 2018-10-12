Falcons' Ito Smith: Set for backup job again
Smith is set to handle the No. 2 running back job in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.
Tevin Coleman will get his fourth start of the season with Devonta Freeman (foot, groin) once again ruled out. Smith averaged just 8.3 touches and 45.7 scrimmage yards in the previous three games Freeman missed, but the rookie does have a two-game touchdown streak heading into a favorable matchup with the struggling Bucs defense.
