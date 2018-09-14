Smith will serve as Tevin Coleman's backup in Sunday's game against Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Devonta Freeman (knee) officially ruled out, Coleman will get the starting nod and figures to take on a large workload. The Falcons didn't give Terron Ward many snaps when Freeman was injured last season, so it's probably unwise to expect more than a handful of touches for Smith, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Southern Miss.