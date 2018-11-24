Falcons' Ito Smith: Shut down by Saints
Smith amounted zero rushing yards on four carries, adding two receptions for seven yards during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.
Outside of a 10-carry, 60-yard outing against Washington on Nov. 4, Smith has averaged a meager 2.6 yards per rush this season. A spree of four touchdowns between Week 4 and Week 8 has kept Smith as a top 50 fantasy producer at the position in most formats, but he's been brutal of late with 21 combined rushing yards over his past three games (14 attempts), and no more than 15 receiving yards in any of those contests. A tremendously unfavorable matchup looms in Week 13, facing a Ravens defense that's allowed the second-fewest running back rushing yards (688) and the third-fewest total touchdowns (six).
