Falcons' Ito Smith: Shut down by Saints
Smith ran for negative-6 rushing yards on two carries, but added three receptions for 41 yards in a 43-37 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
The fourth-round rookie couldn't get anything going on the ground in Week 3, but he hauled in three of his four targets for gains of 11, 12 and 18-yards. Granted it's a small sample size, but Smith's struggles as a rusher persist -- averaging 2.9 yards per carry on 28 preseason and regular-season carries for Atlanta. If Smith is in a backup role Week 4 against Cincinnati with Devonta Freeman (knee) continuing to recuperate from injury, he's likely to get somewhere between five-and-10 carries against the seventh-worst rush defense in the NFL.
