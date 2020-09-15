Smith caught all three of his targets for two receiving yards, and he ran for four yards on his lone rush attempt during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

Smith and Brian Hill nearly had an even split of the backup work behind two-time All-Pro Todd Gurley, as Hill garnered five offensive touches to Smith's four during Sunday's contest. The Southern Mississippi standout had his sophomore campaign cut short after suffering a neck injury and concussion while executing a pass block against the Rams on Oct. 20 of last year. He's now working his way back into the rotation, but Brian HIll will be tough to overcome for the No. 2 role, as he was one of the most notably-improved players in training camp this summer. Smith will slot into a backup role once again Week 2, when the Falcons travel to take on a Cowboys defense that surrendered 153 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to the Rams on Sunday night.