Smith logged 20 rushing yards on five carries during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.
The 25-year-old back appeared to potentially be in line for extra work Week 2 when Atlanta pounced on the Cowboys to capture a 20-0 first-quarter lead. That is, until Dallas roared back, making Atlanta the first team (in 440 instances) since 1933 to lose a game when scoring 39 points with zero turnovers. Smith garnered all five of his touches between quarters one and three, but when the game tightened up in the final frame, Todd Gurley received 100 percent of the running back worload. The Falcons will try to right the ship Week 3 against the Bears, as Smith faces off against a Chicago defense that ranks among the league's 10-stingiest units with just 163 rushing yards allowed to opposing RBs.