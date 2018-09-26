Falcons' Ito Smith: Sports no-contact jersey
Smith (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear the severity of Smith's injury, but it may have surfaced in Week 3's loss to the Saints when he rushed twice for minus-6 yards and caught three passes for 41 yards. Full participation in practice by Friday would cement Smith's availability Sunday versus the Bengals, but his offensive opportunities will drop if Devonta Freeman, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, returns.
