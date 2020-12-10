Smith (neck) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Smith was evaluated for a head injury Week 13 against the Saints, but he ultimately was revealed to have a neck issue once the Falcons kicked off Week 14 prep. Limited both days so far this week, he'll look to increase his activity level at Friday's practice. Even if he doesn't, Smith still may be in line for a decreased workload Sunday against the Chargers with Todd Gurley (knee) slated for a larger role moving forward.
