Smith registered 65 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, adding four receptions for 10 yards during Sunday's 43-6 win against Las Vegas.

With Todd Gurley (knee) deemed unavailable for Week 12, Smith garnered 42.9 percent of the RB carries while coasting to a 5.4 yards-per-attempt average. Much of the rushing success came on a single 24-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter, a gain that obliterated Smith's previous season-long run of nine yards. He had 13 carries in eight appearances prior to Sunday's win, but if Gurley is forced to sit out Week 13 against New Orleans, Smith will surely maintain a share of the RB workload alongside Brian Hill. Clean running lanes will be hard to come by in a matchup against the Saints' No. 2 rush defense.