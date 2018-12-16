Smith (knee/neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The two injuries resulted in the Falcons restricting Smith's practice load this week, though he did complete a full session Thursday. Smith should fill his usual duties as the top complement to starting running back Tevin Coleman, a role that has translated to averages of 7.5 carries and 2.5 targets per game over the past nine weeks while Devonta Freeman (groin) has been sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories