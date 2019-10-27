Falcons' Ito Smith: Taking seat Sunday
Smith (concussion/neck) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
Ruled out six days ago as a result of a concussion and a neck injury, Smith will yield reserve running back duties to the likes of Brian Hill and Kenjon Barner behind starter Devonta Freeman. The Falcons have a bye Week 9, which will give Smith plenty of time to work his way through the protocol for head injuries.
