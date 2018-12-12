Falcons' Ito Smith: Tending to neck injury
Smith was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a neck injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Smith has shown flashes as a rookie, but volume and usage in the red zone have been at the root of his best outings to date. Utilizing a season-high 32 offensive snaps Week 14 against an exploitable Packers defense, he notched career bests in touches (14) and yards from scrimmage (74). He emerged with a neck issue, though, so his status should be watched closely as the week goes on.
