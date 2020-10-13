Smith registered six rushing yards on three carries during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Carolina.
The third-year back has garnered multiple offensive touches in every game but one this season, however, Brian Hill continues to rule the roost as Atlanta's No. 2 back. Hill has more than double the number of carries than Smith so far in 2020, while his 5.3 yards-per-carry average is a clear step up from Smith's 3.3 YPC clip. Given that starting back Todd Gurley owns five of the Falcons' six RB touchdowns this season, opportunity for Smith to provide fantasy utility remains minimal, barring an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.
