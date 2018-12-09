Smith had 11 carries for 60 yards and caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Smith tied his highest carry and yardage totals of the season as he continues to out-touched Tevin Coleman out of the backfield for the second straight week. A more productive afternoon may have been in store, but the Falcons fell behind 34-7 in the third quarter and mostly abandoned the run thereafter. The rookie fourth-round pick has a solid matchup next week against a Cardinals defense that allows 140.9 rushing yards per game and a 4.5 YPC.