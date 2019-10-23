Falcons' Ito Smith: Unable to practice Wednesday
Smith (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Smith suffered a head injury Week 7 against the Rams. He'll need to fully clear the five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field and has already been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As long as Smith is unable to go, the Falcons will rely on Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison to provide depth behind Devonta Freeman.
