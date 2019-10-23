Play

Smith (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Smith suffered a head injury Week 7 against the Rams. He'll need to fully clear the five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field and has already been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As long as Smith is unable to go, the Falcons will rely on Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison to provide depth behind Devonta Freeman.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories