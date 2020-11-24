Smith rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.
After serving back-to-back games as a healthy scratch, Smith returned to the lineup in Week 11 and slotted in as the No. 3 running back. Brian Hill remains the top backup to Todd Gurley, who is averaging 18.3 touches per game.
