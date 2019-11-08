Falcons' Ito Smith: Won't face Saints
Smith (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
A Week 9 bye allowed Smith to clear the concussion protocol, but he didn't have enough time to recover from his neck injury. He was held out of practice throughout the week, leaving his availability beyond Sunday looking murky. Brian Hill served as the No. 2 running back behind Devonta Freeman in a 27-20 loss to the Seahawks back in Week 8.
