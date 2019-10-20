Falcons' Ito Smith: Won't return Sunday
Smith won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Rams due to a head and neck issue, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
With Smith ruled out, the Falcons will ride Devonta Freeman out of the backfield. Meanwhile, reserve running backs Kenjon Barner and Brian Hill should have opportunities to make an impact on offense.
