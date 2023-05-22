Arcega-Whiteside and the Falcons agreed on a contract Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Arcega-Whiteside spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on Seattle's practice squad, but he failed to appear in a game before being let go in November. The wide receiver last appeared in a contest in 2021 with Philadelphia, catching two passes for 36 yards over 16 games that season. He will now attempt to crack Atlanta's practice squad and potentially their active roster to open 2023.