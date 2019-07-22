Falcons' J.J. Wilcox: Devastating injury at start of camp
Wilcox (knee-ACL) suffered a torn ACL at practice Monday and is out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wilcox went down in a heap and had to be helped off the field by teammates, and was later seen limping noticeably before being escorted to the locker room by trainers. Coach Dan Quinn did not specify the nature or severity of the issue immediately post-practice, but it was revealed soon after that the 28-year-old safety's season would be over before it truly got underway. Wilcox was not expected to start over Keanu Neal (knee-ACL) by any means, but he was certainly considered to be a steady rotational player who could see substantial regular-season playing time. Now that Wilcox is out for 2019, Damontae Kazee would likely be the No. 2 option if starting strong safety Neal were to miss time.
