The Falcons placed Wilcox (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Wilcox suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the first day of Atlanta's training camp. He appeared in two games with the Colts last season, recording four tackles (three solo). With Wilcox out for 2019, Damontae Kazee will likely step up as the primary backup to Keanu Neal (knee).

