Wilcox (knee-ACL) is prepared to sign a one-year contract with the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old must first pass a physical and COVID-19 screening before joining the team, but those seem to be the only factors holding up the transaction from becoming official. After spending his 2018 campaign with the Colts and Jets, Wilcox signed on with Atlanta heading into 2019, and he was projected to potentially fill in a second-string role at safety before an ACL tear in late July cut his season short. Now nearing a return to the field following a long recuperation process, Wilcox provides further depth to the Falcons' secondary after the team brought in veteran Darqueze Dennard earlier this week.