Crawford (groin) returned to the field in the Falcons exhibition loss to the Steelers on Sunday,

Crawford inked a three-year, $10.3 million contract with the Falcons during the offseason. His start to camp has been slow due to a groin strain, but he was able to see 17 snaps in Falcons' Week 2 loss. The 28-year-old is trying to solidify a role on the team's defensive line, so his return will be advantageous for his chances.