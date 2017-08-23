Falcons' Jack Crawford: Back to full heatlh
Crawford (groin) returned to the field in the Falcons exhibition loss to the Steelers on Sunday,
Crawford inked a three-year, $10.3 million contract with the Falcons during the offseason. His start to camp has been slow due to a groin strain, but he was able to see 17 snaps in Falcons' Week 2 loss. The 28-year-old is trying to solidify a role on the team's defensive line, so his return will be advantageous for his chances.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...