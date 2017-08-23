Play

Crawford (groin) returned to the field in the Falcons exhibition loss to the Steelers on Sunday,

Crawford inked a three-year, $10.3 million contract with the Falcons during the offseason. His start to camp has been slow due to a groin strain, but he was able to see 17 snaps in Falcons' Week 2 loss. The 28-year-old is trying to solidify a role on the team's defensive line, so his return will be advantageous for his chances.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories